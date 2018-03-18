Israeli forces kill Palestinian man over alleged stabbing attack

Israeli military forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian man in the central part of the West Bank as tensions continue in the occupied Palestinian territories in the wake of US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of Israel.

Israel's internal spy agency, Shin Bet, announced in a statement that 28-year-old Abd al-Rahman Bani Fadel, a resident of the northern West Bank town of Aqraba – located eighteen kilometers southeast of Nablus, stabbed and seriously injured an Israeli man along Hagai Street in the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds on Sunday evening.

Israel's emergency medical service official, Magen David Adom, later said the wounded man, who is said to be approximately 30 years old, was brought to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem al-Quds in “very serious” condition.

He had sustained multiple stab wounds to the upper part of body.

Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said the Palestinian man was quickly shot dead at the scene by an Israeli officer.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed a new wave of tension ever since Trump announced his decision on December 6 last year to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital and relocate the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the occupied city.

The dramatic shift in Washington’s policy vis-à-vis the city triggered demonstrations in the occupied territories, Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq, Morocco and other Muslim countries.

On December 21 last year, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution that calls on the US to withdraw its controversial recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israeli “capital.”

In an attempt to avert the resolution, Trump warned that “we’re watching,” threatening reprisals against countries that backed the measure, which had earlier faced a US veto at the UN Security Council.

Israel, however, rejected the world body’s resolution while thanking Trump for his decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds.

On January 18, the US reneged on a December pledge to contribute $45 million in food aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which supports more than 5 million registered Palestinian refugees and their descendants. The announcement came only two days after the US State Department said it would withhold another $65 million in funding to UNRWA.

The announcement to cut aid to Palestinian refugees came after the US president made a threat to cut off aid to the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency.

In a series of tweets on January 2, Trump said that the US had paid “the Palestinians hundreds of millions of dollars a year” and yet got “no appreciation or respect.”

“But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?” he asked.