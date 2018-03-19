RSS
0826 GMT March 19, 2018

News ID: 211906
Published: 0551 GMT March 19, 2018

‘Weavers of Imagination’ goes to Ethnografilm Paris festival

Iranian documentary 'Weavers of Imagination' directed by Mohammad Sadeq Jafari will compete in the 5th Ethnografilm Paris film festival in France.

According to Documentary and Experimental Film Center’ Public Relations Department, 'Weavers of Imagination’, directed by Seyyed Mohammad Sadeq Jafari, has been accepted into the screening program of the 5th Ethnografilm Paris film festival which will be held in France on April 3-7, 2018.

Ethnografilm is a director's festival, meaning that it is an invitation only festival where nonfiction filmmakers are the audience, Mehr News Agency reported.

In this year’s edition of the event, 100 ethnographic documentaries will be screened and compete for top prizes.

'Weavers of Imagination' recounts the life of a number of visually-impaired people who weave rugs together and how the simple fact of working together fills them with a great sense of happiness.

Jafari’s production was picked as best documentary film at the Lifft India Awards in India. It also grabbed the best foreign language doc. film award in 2017 Cardiff International Film Festival in Wales.

 

   
