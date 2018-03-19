Australian bushfire destroys homes, hundreds of people flee

Australian authorities urged people to remain alert on Monday after at least 70 homes and a school were destroyed when an out of control bushfire tore through a small coastal town.

According to Reuters, residents fled to the beach to avoid the flames in Tathra, located about 430 kilometers (267 miles) south of Sydney, as flying embers carried the fire front forward quickly.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported as of Monday morning, but the bushfire has caused extensive damage.

About 700 residents were evacuated to centers set up at the nearby town of Bega and several schools in affected areas were closed on Monday.