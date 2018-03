Iran set to launch biggest Euro 5 refinery

Iran is going to complete building the Persian Gulf Star Oil Company to make it the biggest Euro 5 refinery in the world, said Iran's deputy minister of petroleum for refining and distribution.

"The company now produces 12 million liters of Euro 5 petrol," said Mohammad-Ali Daadvar, IRNA wrote.

Daadvar also said that the final production capacity of the refinery is 36 million liters which is going to be achieved in the first six months of the next Iranian year (starting on March 21).

He added that the company produces Kerosene, gasoil, jet fuel, and liquefied gas as well.

The Persian Gulf Star Oil Company is located in Hormuzgan Province in the south of Iran.