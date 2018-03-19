RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0135 GMT March 19, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211915
Published: 0914 GMT March 19, 2018

Iranian judoka Molaei bags bronze at Ekaterinburg Grand Slam

Iranian judoka Molaei bags bronze at Ekaterinburg Grand Slam

Iranian judoka Saeed Molaei has displayed acceptable athletic skills at the Ekaterinburg Grand Slam in Russia and managed to collect a bronze medal at the prestigious sporting event.

On Sunday and the second day of the competitions, Molaei dismissed Frank de Wit, a representative from the Netherlands, with a ko-soto-gake for ippon in his last minus 81-kilogram weight class contest and stood on the third podium, Press TV reported.

The Ekaterinburg Judo Grand Slam 2018 started on March 17 and finished the following day.

The competitions reportedly attracted 251 judo practitioners from 34 countries, including Brazil, the Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.

 

   
KeyWords
Ekaterinburg
judoka
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4332 sec