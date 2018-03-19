Iranian judoka Molaei bags bronze at Ekaterinburg Grand Slam

Iranian judoka Saeed Molaei has displayed acceptable athletic skills at the Ekaterinburg Grand Slam in Russia and managed to collect a bronze medal at the prestigious sporting event.

On Sunday and the second day of the competitions, Molaei dismissed Frank de Wit, a representative from the Netherlands, with a ko-soto-gake for ippon in his last minus 81-kilogram weight class contest and stood on the third podium, Press TV reported.

The Ekaterinburg Judo Grand Slam 2018 started on March 17 and finished the following day.

The competitions reportedly attracted 251 judo practitioners from 34 countries, including Brazil, the Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.