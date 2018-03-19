Rouhani felicitates Putin on landslide victory in presidential election

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran send a message to Vladimir Putin to extend congratulations on his landslide victory in Russia’s presidential election and underlined that Tehran was ready to further deepen relations with Moscow in bilateral, regional and international fields, president.ir reported.

Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin

President of the Russian Federation

The admirable holding of presidential election in Russia and your Excellency’s landslide victory in the election was good news. Expressing my sincerest congratulations on this occasion, I am confident that in your Excellency’s new term of office, relations between the two countries will develop.

I hereby express my satisfaction at the progress of the two countries' relations in recent years and announce the willingness and readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to promote significant cooperation with the Russian Federation as much as possible in bilateral, regional and international fields.

I pray to the Almighty for your Excellency's health and success and the people of the Russian Federation's prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran