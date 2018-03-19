Iran MP: US violated JCPOA 19 times

United States has never been after implementation of the July 2015 nuclear deal as it has violated the deal 19 times, an Iranian lawmaker announced on Monday.

Although the world welcomed the Iran Deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the US never stopped showing its disagreement on the deal at the outset, Hossein Naqavi Hosseini told the IRNA.

Just a day after announcement of Implementation Day of the JCPOA in January 2016, Washington sanctioned 11 Iranian individuals, Hosseini said.

The lawmaker, who is also spokesman for Majlis (Parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed Iran's commitments to the JCPOA through releasing ten reports on the issue.

About the process of implementation of the international deal, the senior lawmaker said that Europeans have recently started a new game.

In order to convince the US to stay in the JCPOA, they (Europeans) have proposed sanctions against Iran's missile program which the Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed is for defending the country, the parliamentarian added.

Such a proposal, he said, is the double violation of the Iran Deal.

The JCPOA focuses on lifting the sanctions not competing for sanctioning more, Naqavi added, stressing Iran will not accept the sanctions.

The European Union (EU), since Jan 2016, has been the major supporter of the JCPOA as the EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has said over and over 'This deal is not a bilateral agreement. This is not an international treaty' and has to be kept safe.

On January 12, the US President Donald Trump laid down conditions for waiving sanctions on Iran for the next time.

Iran, however, says its missile program is not related to the JCPOA and follows the country's defense policies.