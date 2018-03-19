Mogherini rejects new EU sanction on Iran

The European Union (EU) Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini has refuted certain media reports suggesting new sanctions against Iran.

“No, there is no proposal of additional sanctions against Iran. The focus today will be on continuing the full implementation of the nuclear deal. All three, but also Russia, China, the United States and Iran, just assessed on Friday that the deal is being implemented and that we all stay committed to its full implementation,” Mogherini said at the Foreign Affairs Council in response to a question regarding France, the UK and Germany aim to sanction Iran.

“In particular, as we discuss Syria or as we discuss regional issues, the role of Iran comes on the table. But it is extremely important to keep the nuclear deal separated from the discussions we have on regional issues. As I said, it is clearly not a matter of adding sanctions - no proposal in this respect today and clearly, no decision.”

Elaborating on Iran’s ballistic missile program, she said that the European Union has sanctions in place on Iran for non-nuclear related issues.

'This is already there. So far, at the moment, I do not expect discussions on further sanctions to be started, as I mentioned already. I would expect today the discussion to be focused, first and foremost, on how to keep the full implementation of the nuclear deal, as it is being fully implemented now, also for the future, especially following a very good Joint Commission meeting we had on Friday altogether, with all the parties and with Iran.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced that Iran wants to see its neighbors' peace and security strengthened in the region, and will spare no effort on the path to fight destabilizing security threats of the terrorist groups.

'Iran's measures in fighting Daesh (ISIS) and the Takfiri terrorism have been taken upon the request by some states and in coordination with other states of the region, Iranian FM spokesman said earlier.

“I think the main message today would be this: keep the course on the full implementation of the nuclear deal, and separately, address regional issues, including issues related to the ballistic missiles on which the European Union has always had a very clear position,” Mogherini said.