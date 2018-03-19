Int'l lawyer urges JCPOA signatories to halt US anti-Iran policies

A prominent law expert from Geneva's Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies Europe called for JCPOA signatories to stop US anti-Iran policies, IRNA wrote.

“Instead of proposing unjust and unrealistic new sanctions on Iran in order to keep Trump in the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], EU, China and Russia should propose a moratorium on any new US decision about the Iran Deal until the North Korean issue is resolved,” Reza Nasri said in a Twitter message released on Monday.

The UK, France and Germany have reportedly proposed new sanction on Iran to persuade the US to keep Iran deal officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to western media reports.

“Britain, France and Germany have proposed fresh EU sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missiles and its role in Syria’s war, according to a confidential document, in a bid to persuade Washington to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran,” Reuters reported.

However, the EU said in a statement, 'All participants underlined their continued adherence to JCPOA commitments and stressed the need to ensure its effective implementation in all its parts in good faith and in a constructive atmosphere.'