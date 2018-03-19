Iraqi army forces arrest two senior terrorists near Mosul

Iraqi army troops have arrested two high-profile members of the Daesh terrorist group near the country’s strategic northern city of Mosul as government forces, supported by allied fighters from Popular Mobilization Units, continue to hunt for the remnants of the terror network.

Local police officer Captain Shakir al-Wandi said members of the 20th Brigade of the Army arrested self-proclaimed Daesh finance minister, identified as Dawoud Mohamed Saleh, was arrested during a raid on a house in al-Shura Island south of Mosul, located some 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, Press TV reported.

Colonel Haseeb Maarouf of the Nineveh Operations Command said another Daesh leader, whose identity was not immediately known, was arrested in the operation as well.

Maarouf noted that a large cache of explosive materials and weapons was seized in the offensive.

Meanwhile, Army Colonel Ahmad al-Jabouri said 30 people were detained by security forces southwest of Mosul for suspected links with the Daesh terrorist group.

On December 9, 2017, Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the end of military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in the Arab country.

On July 10, Abadi formally declared victory over Daesh extremists in Mosul, which served as the terrorists’ main urban stronghold in the conflict-ridden Arab country.

In the run-up to Mosul's liberation, Iraqi army soldiers and volunteer Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters had made sweeping gains against Daesh.

The Iraqi forces took control of eastern Mosul in January 2017 after 100 days of fighting, and launched the battle in the west on February 19 last year.

Daesh began a terror campaign in Iraq in 2014, overrunning vast swathes in lightning attacks.