0601 GMT March 19, 2018

News ID: 211928
Published: 0247 GMT March 19, 2018

Mauritanian minister: Iranian health centers enjoying int'l standards

IRNA

Iranian treatment and health centers work at the level of international standards, said Mauritanian Health Minister Kane Boubacar, who is in Tehran on an official visit.

"I'm proud to be in Iran to expand ties between Iran and Mauritania in health fields," said Boubacar on Sunday.

Referring to his visits to some Iranian health centers, he said he was impressed by Iran's advancements in the field, IRNA reported.

Boubacar added that Iran is going to cooperate with Mauritania in training health personnel and producing pharmaceuticals.

Pasteur institute of Iran and Mauritanian Ministry of Health signed an agreement to transfer the technology of producing vaccines to the African country.

   
