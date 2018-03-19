RSS
Germany underlines saving JCPOA

Germany underlines saving JCPOA

German foreign minister on Monday underlined saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and the Group 5+1 (the US, the UK, Russia, China and France plus Germany) in 2015.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Heiko Maas described Iran's nuclear deal as an important deal and stressed continuation of consultations with his European counterparts, in particular, the French and British foreign ministers to protect the JCPOA, IRNA wrote.

The German official who was speaking before meeting of the European countries' foreign ministers stressed dialogue with Iran.

Also, the German Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the European Union seeks protection of nuclear deal with Iran.

The statement called for dialogue with Iran to remove concerns about its missile program and its role in the region.

 

   
