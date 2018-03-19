RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0601 GMT March 19, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211930
Published: 0255 GMT March 19, 2018

Zarif lashes out at US dual policies in region

Zarif lashes out at US dual policies in region

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blasted on Monday the US double-standards in dealing with Iran’s defensive missile program.

According to IRNA, sheer hypocrisy of whining about Iran's defensive missiles while pouring >$100Bs of arms into our region,” Zarif said in a Monday Twitter message.

Zarif went on to criticize Washington and its European allies in using Iran’s defensive missile program as a pretext to pressure regional countries to continue buying weapons from them.

“‘Customer Service’ pledge by US/E3 arms producers: Buy our weapons and our governments will provide after-sales support by pressuring your neighbor to dismantle its defenses,” he said.

 

   
KeyWords
US dual policies
region
Zarif
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0660 sec