Zarif lashes out at US dual policies in region

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blasted on Monday the US double-standards in dealing with Iran’s defensive missile program.

According to IRNA, sheer hypocrisy of whining about Iran's defensive missiles while pouring >$100Bs of arms into our region,” Zarif said in a Monday Twitter message.

Zarif went on to criticize Washington and its European allies in using Iran’s defensive missile program as a pretext to pressure regional countries to continue buying weapons from them.

“‘Customer Service’ pledge by US/E3 arms producers: Buy our weapons and our governments will provide after-sales support by pressuring your neighbor to dismantle its defenses,” he said.