0601 GMT March 19, 2018

Published: 0302 GMT March 19, 2018

Iran, Uzbekistan to hold joint economic commission meeting

Director General for Europe-US Office of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Behrouz Olfat said on Monday that the 12th Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Commission meeting is to be held in April.

Representatives from different state-run and private sectors are to participate in the event, he said.

Participants are to demonstrate their latest products or services in transportation, custom house, banking, investment, sport, tourism, culture, standard, industry and telecommunications, he said.

The meeting is to be held during April 9-10 in Tehran during which a number of economic contracts will be signed between the two parties.

The volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Uzbekistan stands at $99 million.

 

   
