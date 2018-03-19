RSS
0601 GMT March 19, 2018

News ID: 211933
Published: 0309 GMT March 19, 2018

Iran, China to hold joint symposium on nanomedicine

Iran, China to hold joint symposium on nanomedicine

Iran will be organizing a joint symposium on nanomedicine and biotechnology together with China at Sahand University of Technology in Tabriz.

The symposium is scheduled for April 16-19, 2018 at Sahand University of Technology in Tabriz. A number of top researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences will take part in the event, Mehr News Agency reported.

During the symposium, the prominent researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences will deliver lectures on a variety of topics, including applied nanoparticles for tumor imaging, advanced imaging of fluorescence in the body, hydrogels for wound or injury treatment, biotechnological application of nanoparticles, and accurate nanomedicine design for tumor control.

 

   
