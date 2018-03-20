US Senate to vote on ending Washington’s role in Saudi war on Yemen

Yemenis check the damage in the aftermath of a reported air strike by the Saudi-led coalition in the Yemeni capital Sana'a on March 8, 2018. AFP

The US Senate has teed up a vote on ending the US military involvement in the Saudi war on Yemen.

Spearheaded by Senators Bernie Sanders, Mike Lee and Chris Murphy, the resolution would not include the US alleged targeting of al-Qaeda elements in the impoverished country, Press TV reported.

Once the Senate reconvenes on Tuesday, the lawmakers could have up to four hours of debate; therefore, a vote is expected at approximately 4:15 pm.

If passed, the measure would require all US forces to leave the war-ravaged country within 30 days.

"You know it's a new precedent. ... I think a lot of members on our side are trying to figure out what a yes vote means and what a no vote means," Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn told The Hill.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have already voiced opposition for the US support for Riyadh, implicated in war crimes in the neighboring country, but it is still unclear whether the effort could garner enough votes.