Iran, Belarus to promote scientific ties

Iran's ambassador to Belarus and Alexander Shumilin, Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology of Belarus on Monday underlined developing scientific and technology cooperation between the two countries.

Iranian envoy Mostafa Oveisi called for taking advantage of both countries' capacities for implementing joint projects, IRNA reported.

Both countries can step up their cooperation in the fields of science and technology in order to reap more benefits, the Iranian ambassador suggested.

Shumilin, for his part, hailed developing relations between the two sides in the fields of technology and science.

He also said the 7th meeting of Iran-Belarus joint commission on higher education, science and technology would be held in 2018.

He went on to say that a program is underway with the help of the Iranian side to continue joint scientific cooperation between the two countries.