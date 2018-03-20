Iran, Pakistan to sign MoU for arts, literature cooperation

Iran and Pakistan will formally sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon to enhance cooperation in the fields of literature, arts and culture.

This was agreed by Pakistan's Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui and Cultural Counselor of Iranian Embassy in Pakistan Shahaboddin Daraei during a meeting held here.

Shahaboddin Daraei who has just completed his three-year tenure, invited Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui to Tehran for signing this MoU.

Accepting his invitation, Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui said Pakistan and Iran are tied in the religious, historical, cultural and civilizational bond which requires enhancing cooperation on literary and cultural fronts too.

Both the countries also share the same literary and poetic legacy which is vital to bring peoples of both countries closer to one another, he added.

Irfan Siddiqui emphasized on taking mutual steps for preservation and promotion of calligraphy, besides other fields of arts.

Speaking during the meeting, Iranian Cultural Counselor, Shahaboddin Daraei paid tribute to the exemplary contribution of NH&LH Division for promotion of literature, arts and culture in the country during a short span of time.

He said, “Contribution of this newly created Division is a torch-bearer and a source of inspiration for me and Iranian people”.

Iranian Cultural Counselor said during visit of Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui to Tehran, a MoU will be signed, seeking Pak-Iran cooperation in different sections of arts and literature.