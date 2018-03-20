RSS
News ID: 211956
Published: 0908 GMT March 20, 2018

Iran congratulates Tunisia independence anniversary

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday extended his congratulations to his Tunisian counterpart over the North African country's Independence Day.

President Rouhani in his message to President Baji Caid Essebsi, expressed hope that the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation, as well as the friendly, brotherly ties between Iran and Tunisia will increasingly be furthered in line with the two countries' common interests, IRNA reported.

He also congratulated the occasion to the Tunisian people and wished them prosperity and honor.

Under a treaty on 20 March 1956, Tunisia formally gained its independence from France colonial rule, and was recognized as the Kingdom of Tunisia.

On 25 June 1957, Tunisia became a republic with Habib Bourguiba as its first president.

 

   
Tunisia
independence anniversary
Rouhani
