0952 GMT March 20, 2018

News ID: 211958
Published: 0945 GMT March 20, 2018

20 dead as powerful storm hits Madagascar

20 dead as powerful storm hits Madagascar
The aftermath of the tropical storm Eliakim near Manambonitra, Atsinanana region, Madagascar, March 18, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media.

A powerful tropical storm that lashed the island of Madagascar has left 20 people dead and affected 19,000 more, according to an official toll.

The storm also closed several national highways that were flooded by the heavy rain, the country’s disaster management office said late Monday, AFP reported.

In a previous toll late Sunday, it said 17 people had died and 15,000 had been affected.

Storm Eliakim slammed into the northeastern Masoala peninsula on Friday before barreling south down the coast.

By Monday it had moved away from the Indian Ocean Island and “presents no more danger.”

Madagascar, one of the world’s poorest countries, is frequently hit by cyclones and tropical storms.

In January, cyclone Ava claimed 51 lives and in March last year at least 78 people perished in cyclone Enawo.

 

   
