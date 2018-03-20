-
Bodies of 39 Indian workers kidnapped by Daesh found in Iraq
UN calls on Turkey to end state of emergency, halt rights violations
Iran's tourist attractions to be introduced in Ankara fair
Helga Schmid honored for her diplomatic efforts
Activists place 5,000 flowers for Yemeni children at US Capitol
20 dead as powerful storm hits Madagascar
Iran: Saudi Crown Prince big liar
Xi: Taiwan to face ‘punishment of history’ over any separatist move
Uber suspends self-driving tests after car kills woman in Arizona
US, South Korea to resume annual military drills