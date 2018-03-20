RSS
0200 GMT March 20, 2018

News ID: 211961
Published: 1257 GMT March 20, 2018

Helga Schmid honored for her diplomatic efforts

Secretary General of European External Action Service Helga Schmid received on Tuesday a plaque of honor themed 'Gold in Honor of Decoration Grand' on her sincere diplomatic efforts and her prominent role in implementation of the JCPOA accord.

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl awarded the plaque of honor to her in response to her services, IRNA reported.

Austrian government awards the plaque to praise the efforts of individuals on their outstanding works on promoting diplomacy to prevent conflicts.

 

   
KeyWords
Schmid
diplomatic efforts
JCPOA
 
