Iran's tourist attractions to be introduced in Ankara fair

Iran will present its tourism potentials and capabilities in an international fair that will be held in Turkey's capital, Ankara.

The third round of Ankara international tourism fair, known as Travel Expo Ankara Fair 2018, will be held at the Congresium International Convention & Exhibition Centre on March 22-25.

According to IRNA, cultural attaché office of the Iranian embassy in Ankara will participate in the tourism fair for the third time to introduce the tourism attractions of the country to the visitors of the event.

Iran's pavilion will be 60 square meters. The cultural attaché office of Iran's embassy last year hosted thousands of visitors at the same event. Live performance of Iranian classical music, distributing DVDs on Iran's attractions in Persian and Turkish languages, and presenting books on tourists' memories of their visits to Iran published by the office were among the programs of Iran's pavilion in 2017. More than 28,000 people visited the fair last year during three days.

Travel Expo Ankara 2018 will be of more importance as it will enjoy a significant growth in terms of the international participators as well as the variety of activities, since there will be exhibitors from 20 countries, compared to the seven countries that participated last year, and the interesting section of gastronomy tourism will also be added to the event.

The cultural event will be held in an area of 10,000 square meters with support of some Turkish governmental organizations, including Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as well as private sectors