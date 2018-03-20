RSS
0525 GMT March 20, 2018

News ID: 211967
Published: 0320 GMT March 20, 2018

Volume of Iran-Qatar trade exchanges exceed $250 m

Volume of Iran-Qatar trade exchanges exceed $250 m
IRNA

Deputy Minister of Agricultural Jihad Ali Akbar Mehrfard said on Tuesday that the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Qatar this year will exceed $250 million compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Share of Iran in these trade transactions is much bigger, he said.

Deputy Minister in charge of commerce, agricultural industries made the remarks on the sidelines of Doha Agritech-2018 on Tuesday.

Speaking to IRNA, Mehrfard said the new figure is a record hit mainly after the escalation of tensions between Qatar and its neighbors.

There exist more grounds between the two sides to increase the current figure, he said.

Some 313 domestic and foreign companies from 36 countries are demonstrating their latest products and services at the exhibition.

15 Iranian companies from Tehran, Hormuzgan and Bushehr provinces have attended the international event, he said.

 

   
