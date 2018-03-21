Rocket fire by militants kills 35 in Damascus suburb: State TV

Syrian forces regain the control of 70 percent of militant-held areas in Eastern Ghouta.

At least 35 people have been killed in a rocket attack by militants on a market in a suburb of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The state television said on Tuesday that the rocket fire by terrorist groups hit Jaramana area east of the capital, Press TV wrote.

It had initially been reported that 20 people were killed in the attack.

Over the past few weeks, Syria and Russia have cornered foreign-backed militants in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, as part of their campaign to liberate civilians holed up there and end militant attacks from the suburb on the capital.

On March 16, the Syrian army said its forces had regained the control of 70 percent of militant-held areas in Eastern Ghouta.

Eastern Ghouta fell to militants in 2012, months after Syria plunged into crisis, and has since served as a launch pad for fatal mortar attacks against residents and infrastructure in the capital. The region is controlled by a collection of militant groups, most notably the Takfiri terror groups of Jaish al-Islam and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, commonly known as al-Nusra Front.