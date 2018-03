Brazil: Sao Paulo teachers step up strike against tax hikes

Thousands of teachers and civil servants protested in front of Sao Paulo's city hall on Tuesday, as their strike against a controversial social security reform project continue.

According to news.ava360.com, municipal teachers have been striking since March 8 against a social security reform project proposed by Sao Paulo prefect Joao Doria, which would entail a raise of civil servant taxes from 11 to at least 14 percent.

The bill was approved by the Chamber's Constitution and Justice Commission last Wednesday.