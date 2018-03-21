Israeli premier calls Pompeo over his candidacy for US secy of state

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the current director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Mike Pompeo, over the new job he has been offered as the US secretary of state.

In their phone conversation on Monday, they discussed the close relationship between Tel Aviv and Washington, Israeli daily Haaretz reported, citing the prime minister's office, Press TV reported.

Trump recently fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after a series of public rifts over policy, specifically their dispute on whether or not to stay in the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump has so far failed to make good on his 2016 campaign promise to pull out of the historic deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is also endorsed by the UK, Germany, Russia, China and France.

Iran has warned Washington of making the “painful mistake,” while the Islamic Republic remains prepared for various scenarios in case the deal is violated.