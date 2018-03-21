German President: Norouz, festivity of friendship and solidarity

German President Frank Walter Steinmeier in a message on the occasion of Norouz (New Iranian Year) called it the festivity of friendship and solidarity.

The message of Nowruz at this turbulent time “gives us courage and assures us that we can achieve peace in the Middle East.”

The German president also said Nowruz could gather together different human beings and invite them to dialogue. Nowadays, he said, millions of people with different cultures in the region extending from Middle and Near East to the Balkans peninsula by the Black Sea and from there to the Caucasus are celebrating Norouz, IRNA wrote.

Congratulating hundreds of thousands of people in Germany who welcome spring, President Steinmeier said on this day of joy and awakening traditional strives are set aside and tribute is paid to the elderly.

At this time where news of war, assassination and hatred are heard almost every day, the message of Nowruz 'can give us courage and assure us that we can get closer to bigger goals together and achieve peace in the Middle East.'

Elsewhere in his message, the German president expressed hope that interaction and respect would go beyond national, cultural and religious borders.