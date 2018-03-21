Iran, Pakistan called for expansion of cultural cooperation

Iranian cultural attaché in Islamabad Shahabeddin Darabi and Advisor to Pakistani prime minister on national history and literary heritage Irfan Siddiqui in a meeting on Tuesday emphasized development of bilateral cultural cooperation.

In the meeting, Darabi lauded Pakistan's sincere cooperation in promoting Persian language and culture particularly the art of calligraphy. He also invited Siddiqui to travel to Tehran to sign a memorandum of understanding on mutual cultural cooperation, IRNA wrote.

For his part, Siddiqui, pointing to the two countries' cultural, historical and lingual commonalties and said art and culture can play a key role in strengthening Tehran-Islamabad ties.

He also urged both countries to make serious efforts to introduce their poets.