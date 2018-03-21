Diplomat reveals Saudi’s attempts to hide support for terrorism

Counselor and Head of Press Office at Iranian Mission to the United Nations disclosed Saudi Crown Prince attempts to conceal their support of terrorism and extremism.

“Bin Salman will do anything to pave the way for him to reach the throne. As if sending hundreds of billions of the Saudi people's money to the US arms manufacturers wasn't enough, he's trying to erase Saudi's proven record of supporting terrorism & extremism,” Alireza Miryousefi said in a Twitter message on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

“The establishment of Al-Qaeda by Saudi intelligence organizations was exposed in the declassified section of the US government's 9/11 Commission Report and many of the people who are now ruling Saudi Arabia in various positions were involved in it,” he added.

Commenting on Saudi Arabia’s recent anti-Iran claims, he said, “Bin Salman's claim about presence of Al-Qaeda leaders in Iran is an absurd lie. This propaganda, cannot conceal the role of Saudi rulers in creating the most dangerous terrorist groups modern history and major terrorist attacks like Sep 11th.”

He went on to say, “In the initial years of the US invasion of Afghanistan, after Al-Qaeda forces were scattered. Some appeared in Saudi Arabia and some illegally crossed Iran's long border with Afghanistan. They were captured and delivered to their nation of origin.”

“This included members of bin Laden's family who are Saudi citizens. After bin Laden's daughter was delivered to Saudi embassy in Tehran, Saudi officials wanted the rest to be expelled through the Afghan border and that was done,” he reiterated.