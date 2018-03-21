President Rouhani congratulates Namibia on Independence Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message congratulated the Independence Day of Namibia.

In his message to Namibia President Hage Geingob released on Wednesday, Rouhani expressed hope for both countries to develop ties in all fields, IRNA reported.

On midnight of March 20th 1990, Namibia became independent. Thousands of Namibians watched Sam Nujoma solemnly swear the oath of office to the UN Secretary General Perez de Cuellar in the stadium of Windhoek.

In order to achieve also economic independence from South Africa, Namibia introduced its own currency, the Namibian Dollar, in 1993. It was linked to the Rand for a transitory period.

He referred to friendly ties between the two countries, and various grounds were prepared for cooperation, saying mutual consultations can pave the way for developing ties in political, economic and cultural fields.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani wished health and success for President Geingob and dignity for Namibia people.