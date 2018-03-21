RSS
0129 GMT March 21, 2018

News ID: 211988
Published: 0843 GMT March 21, 2018

Iran willing to reach $30b trade with Turkey: Envoy

Iran willing to reach $30b trade with Turkey: Envoy

Iran is eager to reach thirty-billion dollar trade with Turkey and the aims will be followed up during the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20), Iran envoy to Turkey said.

Iran’s principled policy is to develop constructive ties with neighboring countries, he said, adding that Turkey is of Iran’s priorities to promote all-out relations with, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard said.

He also expressed congratulations on Iranian New Year, saying Iranian officials in the Iran diplomatic mission in Turkey and the consulate general are ready to give services to those travelling to Turkey, IRNA reported.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he congratulated Turkish government and people on Nowruz.

 

   
