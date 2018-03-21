RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0129 GMT March 21, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211989
Published: 0910 GMT March 21, 2018

President Rouhani inaugurates pharmaceutical production line in Tehran

President Rouhani inaugurates pharmaceutical production line in Tehran
IRNA

The pharmaceutical and laboratory production line was inaugurated with the attendance of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran pharmaceutical company.

According to IRNA, the company produces over 100 kinds of products with good quality and has the capacity of producing 1,600 tablets and capsules.

The products consist of anti-diabetes, digestion system medicines and antifungal bacteria.

Rouhani is also visiting the research and development section of Tehran pharmaceutical company.

 

   
KeyWords
Rouhani
pharmaceutical
laboratory
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0769 sec