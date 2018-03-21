Leader: Iran's independence incomparable

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei says no country is as independent as Iranian nation today.

The Leader made the remarks in an address to large group of people in the holy city of Mashad (Razavi Khorassan Province) on Wednesday.

“These are the main values and mottos of the (Islamic) revolution of Iran: Independence, freedom, democracy, national self-confidence, justice and much superior to all of these being materialization and implementation of the religious and Sharia values in the country. The mottos are as fresh as in the beginning. Today, the country is independent; this has been general demand of the public in the course of revolution; it has been the reaction of Iranian nation to 200 years of foreigners' domination over the country. Specially, our intellectual youth should pay attention to it. Prior to the revolution, the domineering powers used to dominate the country and all governments used to rule under the shadow of the alien powers. Let's say the country used to be dominated this way. So, it was the Iranian nation's demand to gain independence.”

The Paramount Leader said, “I can say that today, no country in the world can be as independent as Iranian nation. All the world nations have a sort of reservation to the powers. The nation whose views are not affected by any of the nations is the Iranian nation.”