I would have 'beat the hell out' of Trump in high school for disrespecting women: Biden

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has denounced President Donald Trump for disrespecting women, saying he probably would have "beat the hell out" of Trump if they'd attended high school together.

"A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'" Biden said Tuesday while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally in Miami Florida.

"They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said 'no.' I said, 'If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'"

"I've been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life," Biden continued. "I'm a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."

Biden made the comments Tuesday afternoon at an "It's on Us" rally at the University of Miami, an event aiming to address extensive sexual assaults on college campuses.

Biden also mentioned the awareness created by the #MeToo movement, a hashtag spread virally in October 2017 on social media to help demonstrate the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment, especially in the workplace.

"Sexual assault is about power and the abuse of power more than it is about sex," he said.

Weeks before the 2016 US presidential election, The Washington Post released a tape in which Trump boasted about how he sexually assaulted women because he was famous and powerful.

Nearly 20 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, ranging from unwanted touching to groping to assault.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and sometimes claimed that he does not know the women. The White House has called his accusers liars.

Biden has frequently criticized Trump since the 2016 presidential election. The former VP, who served under former President Barack Obama, is said to be one of the Democratic Party’s hopefuls to confront Trump in the 2020 race for the White House.

Back in February, he called Trump’s presidency a “tragedy” and accused him of "shredding" America's core values. In November, Biden described Trump as a “charlatan” who is taking advantage of frustrated middle class voters.