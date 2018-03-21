13 female prisoners held in Bahraini jails

Activists have reported that 13 female prisoners, including three sisters, are held in Bahraini jails for their political activities.

Ten of the 13 female prisoners held in Al Khalifah regime prisons are sentenced to three to five years in jail while the three others are held in temporary imprisonment, the Arabic-language Lualua TV network reported Wednesday.

According to the report, three of those sentenced for three years in prison are sisters identified as Fatemeh, Amal and Iman Ali.

The female political prisoners are jailed in Isa Town Women's Detention and according to reports by human rights groups they have been subjected to inhuman treatment.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the country in mid-February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or got arrested as a result of the Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown.

On March 5, 2017, Bahrain’s parliament approved the trial of civilians at military tribunals in a measure blasted by human rights campaigners as being tantamount to imposition of an undeclared martial law countrywide.

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah ratified the constitutional amendment on April 3 last year.