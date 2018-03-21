Syria blasts international silence on incessant terrorist attacks against civilians

The Syrian government has decried the silence of the international community on the incessant terrorist attacks against civilian neighborhoods in Damascus, calling on the United Nations to expose the real goals behind the ongoing foreign-sponsored militancy against the Arab country.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in two separate letters addressed to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the rotating president of the UN Security Council, Karel J. G. van Oosterom, on Wednesday, stated that the ongoing militant mortar and rockets attacks against residential districts “amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

“Representatives of those countries that scramble to hold emergency sessions in support of terrorists at the UN Security Council in New York plus the Human Rights Council in Geneva have once again kept mum over this atrocious catastrophe whose victims are women and children,” the leader pointed out.

It added, “This systematic behavior lacks any sympathy. Such policies are definitely empty of any ethical code, and have no respect for the international humanitarian law.”

On Tuesday evening, at least 44 people lost their lives in a militant rocket attack on the crowded Kashkoul marketplace east of the Syrian capital.

The development came as Syrian army troops and allied fighters from popular defense groups are advancing in the depth of the militant-held Eastern Ghouta enclave.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported on Wednesday that Syrian forces and their allies had taken control of a number of farmlands in the Ayn Tarma area, a key bastion of the Failaq al-Rahman militants, who are responsible for most of the mortar and rocket attacks on Damascus.

Militants to evacuate Eastern Ghouta

Meanwhile, militants from the al-Qaeda-linked Ahrar al-Sham terrorist group are going to evacuate the city of Harasta in the Eastern Ghouta.

The media bureau of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement announced in a statement that the Takfiris have agreed to disarm in return for safe passage to the northwestern province of Idlib.

The statement added that some 1,500 militants and 6,000 of their family members will be transported to Idlib in two batches starting on Thursday.

Eastern Ghouta, a besieged area on the outskirts of Damascus which is home to some 400,000 people, has witnessed deadly violence over the past few days, with foreign-sponsored terrorists launching mortar attacks on the Syrian capital in the face of an imminent humiliating defeat. The Syrian army has already controlled over 80 percent of the militant-controlled territory.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.