RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0939 GMT March 21, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212011
Published: 0559 GMT March 21, 2018

Iran table tennis team crested at 2018 Tunisia Junior & Cadet Open

Iran table tennis team crested at 2018 Tunisia Junior & Cadet Open

Iranian table tennis players have exhibited awe-inspiring performances at the 2018 Tunisia Junior & Cadet Open and managed to win the men’s team title after overcoming the Chinese squad in the title showdown.

On Tuesday, the Iranian squad, comprised of Amin Ahmadian and Amirreza Abbasi, put a great end to its campaign at the international sporting event in the northeastern Tunisian city of Radès, situated 9 kilometers southeast of the capital Tunis, and sank the Chinese duo of Zhang Shangzheng and Zhang Bo 3-1 in the final challenge.

“I must confess that from the group stage to the final, all the matches were very tough; For me it was amazing for Iranian players to beat the Chinese team twice in the same competition. I am very happy winning the title and I hope this will put me in good mood for the singles event. I am also optimistic that I can make it to the final of the Boys’ Singles,” Ahmadian said.

The 2018 Tunisia Junior & Cadet Open started on March 19, and will run through March 23, 2018.

   
KeyWords
Iran
tennis
Tunisia
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0642 sec