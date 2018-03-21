Iran table tennis team crested at 2018 Tunisia Junior & Cadet Open

On Tuesday, the Iranian squad, comprised of Amin Ahmadian and Amirreza Abbasi, put a great end to its campaign at the international sporting event in the northeastern Tunisian city of Radès, situated 9 kilometers southeast of the capital Tunis, and sank the Chinese duo of Zhang Shangzheng and Zhang Bo 3-1 in the final challenge.
“I must confess that from the group stage to the final, all the matches were very tough; For me it was amazing for Iranian players to beat the Chinese team twice in the same competition. I am very happy winning the title and I hope this will put me in good mood for the singles event. I am also optimistic that I can make it to the final of the Boys’ Singles,” Ahmadian said.
The 2018 Tunisia Junior & Cadet Open started on March 19, and will run through March 23, 2018.