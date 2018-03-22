Iran women's futsal teams to play friendlies against China, Ukraine

The Iran women's national futsal team is scheduled to play four friendly fixtures against China and Ukraine as it is gearing up for the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Futsal Championship in Thailand.

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) announced on Tuesday that the China women’s national futsal team will travel to Tehran within the next few days, and will face the Iranian outfit at Iran’s National Football Center in western Tehran on March 28 and 30.

The Ukraine women’s futsal team will also travel to Tehran on April 13 to have two exhibition games against the Iranian team.

During the draw ceremony at the AFC House in the Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur on March 4, the Iran women's national futsal team joined squads from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the preliminary round of the continental sports event.

Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau and Thailand form Group A in the forthcoming tournament.

Group B consists of Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Bahrain, China, Japan and Lebanon are drawn in Group C.

The 2018 AFC Women's Futsal Championship, which will be the second edition of the international event, will take place between May 2 and 12, 2018.