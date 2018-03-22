Prominent Iranian thinker passes away

Dariush Shayegan the Iranian thinker, cultural theorist and comparative philosopher died of heart attack on Thursday, at the age of 82.

Shayegan studied at Sorbonne University in Paris. He was a Professor of Sanskrit and Indian religions at the University of Tehran.



He wrote a novel Land of Mirage in French which won the ADELF award presented by the Association of French Authors on December 26, 2004.



Shayegan, who studied with Henry Corbin in Paris, also has many pioneering works on Persian mysticism and mystic poetry. He was a founding director of the Iranian Center for the Studies of Civilizations.