Kuwait stresses ties with Iran, Persian Gulf states

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah called for preserving relations with Iran and the Persian Gulf littoral states, official media reported.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al-Sabah made the remarks on Thursday in the 2018 investment conference.



Kuwait is trying to establish ties with Iran based on respecting international regulations, the United Nations Charter and also not interfering in other countries’ internal affairs and avoiding to use violence and threat, he was quoted saying.



We are attempting to prepare a suitable atmosphere for holding relations in all fields, he added.



Six members of Persian Gulf States agreed in Manama meeting that Kuwait is responsible for Persian Gulf states’ talks with

Iran and also sending message to Tehran based on principles namely not interfering in internal affairs of other countries, good neighborliness and respecting sovereignty of other countries.



Kuwaiti FM also emphasized the importance of international community’s attempts to achieve a political solution on Syria issue as start of reconstructing the country.



International community is required to be united to find a political solution to Syria issue after 7 years of war, he said.



Al-Sabah expressed regret over the conditions in Syria, saying there is no way but achieving a political solution based upon international laws and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.