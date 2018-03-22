RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1022 GMT March 22, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212025
Published: 0749 GMT March 22, 2018

Kuwait stresses ties with Iran, Persian Gulf states

Kuwait stresses ties with Iran, Persian Gulf states

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah called for preserving relations with Iran and the Persian Gulf littoral states, official media reported.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al-Sabah made the remarks on Thursday in the 2018 investment conference.

Kuwait is trying to establish ties with Iran based on respecting international regulations, the United Nations Charter and also not interfering in other countries’ internal affairs and avoiding to use violence and threat, he was quoted saying.

We are attempting to prepare a suitable atmosphere for holding relations in all fields, he added.

Six members of Persian Gulf States agreed in Manama meeting that Kuwait is responsible for Persian Gulf states’ talks with
Iran and also sending message to Tehran based on principles namely not interfering in internal affairs of other countries, good neighborliness and respecting sovereignty of other countries.

Kuwaiti FM also emphasized the importance of international community’s attempts to achieve a political solution on Syria issue as start of reconstructing the country.

International community is required to be united to find a political solution to Syria issue after 7 years of war, he said.

Al-Sabah expressed regret over the conditions in Syria, saying there is no way but achieving a political solution based upon international laws and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

   
KeyWords
Kuwait
Persian Gulf states
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0688 sec