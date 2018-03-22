RSS
1023 GMT March 22, 2018

News ID: 212027
Published: 0817 GMT March 22, 2018

Bahraini forces arrest 10 citizens during home raids

Bahraini forces have raided homes in the capital, Manama, arresting 10 citizens, amid ongoing protests against the ruling Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown on political dissidents.

During the home raids on Wednesday, Bahraini forces arrested Ali Abdullah Qassim, the son-in-law of top Shia cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim, and nine other citizens, mostly teenagers.

The arrests came as many people across the sheikhdom took to the streets on Wednesday, chanting anti-government slogans and calling for release of political prisoners.

The protesters also vented their anger at a move by the regime to place Sheikh Isa Qassim under house arrest.

In May 2017, a Bahraini court convicted Sheikh Qassim of illegal collection of funds and money laundering, and sentenced him to one year in jail.

It also ordered him to pay $265,266 in fine. The court ruling sparked widespread demonstrations across the country.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the country in mid-February 2011. They are demanding that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or got arrested as a result of the Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown.

   
KeyWords
Bahraini forces
citizens
Manama
 
