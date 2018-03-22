RSS
1022 GMT March 22, 2018

126 people killed in Iran's mid-March car accidents

Some 126 people were killed in car accidents on March 15-20 in Iran, according to official statistics.

Based on Road and Urban Development Ministry's report, also over 798 people were injured in the said period as some 2,420,968 people travelled on Iran's roads.

It said that 426,118 passengers travelled by train.

Some 6,196 landing and taking off were carried out in Iranian airports and 755,675 passengers were transported by planes to domestic and international destinations.

Meanwhile, 1, 214,000 passengers travelled to Iran's Persian Gulf islands of Qeshm and Kish.

   
