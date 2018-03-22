RSS
0217 GMT March 22, 2018

Published: 1206 GMT March 22, 2018

US official expounds on details of selling aircraft to Iran

US official expounds on details of selling aircraft to Iran

Policymaking Chief of the United States Department of the Interior Robert Hooke in his recent statement spoke on hesitating issuance of licenses to sell aircraft to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In his weekly press briefing on late Wednesday, top US negotiator confirmed Iran’s concerns about the issue that US President Donald Trump should yet issue licenses to sell airplane to Iran for European plane manufacturing companies and said, “however, licenses issued by former US President Obama on selling plane to Iran still remain in place.”

With due observance to the said issue, the two world’s giant plane manufacturing companies named “Boeing” and “Airbus” have agreed with each other to sell 180 jet airplanes to Iran in order to modernize its aviation fleet but since the two companies use a large portion of American parts and equipment for their planes, they need US licenses to ship their aircrafts to Iran, he concluded.

   
