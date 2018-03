9 detained Iranian sailors released in Pakistan

News ID: 212040 Published: 0127 GMT March 22, 2018

Nine Iranian sailors, formerly arrested by the Pakistani authorities and kept in the city of Karachi, were released on Thursday thanks to efforts by the Iranian consulate General in the Pakistani port city and the follow-up of their case.

Iranian sailors were captured while wandering on the sea and illegally entering the Pakistani territorial waters, the Iranian Consulate General said.



The sailors returned home in an Iran Air flight.



Over the last two years, 30 captured Iranian citizens in Pakistan were released through efforts by the Iranian consulate general.

