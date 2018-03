European official congratulates Iranian New Year

Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmid, in a Twitter message on Thursday, expressed congratulations on the advent of Norouz, the Iranian New Year.

“As Spring arrives, greetings to all those celebrating the start of the new year! I wish everyone a peaceful, prosperous and happy Nowruz,” Schmid said.



Norouz is celebrated as the first day of the Persian year (March 21). The tradition which is originated from the ancient Iran is also celebrated in some other countries.



Senior officials from many countries, as well as resident ambassadors in Iran, have so far expressed congratulations on the Iranian New Year.