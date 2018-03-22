Iran, Iraq ministers urge boost of bilateral ties

Iranian and Iraqi energy ministers in a meeting on the sidelines of the 8th World Water Forum held in Brazil, stressed furthering cooperation between the two nations in issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting between Reza Ardakanian and his Iraqi counterpart Hassan Jenabi, the Iraqi minister welcomed Iran's invitation to join the International Groundwater Resources Assessment Centre (IGRAC).



According to the World Water Council website, the organization, established in 1996, is an international multistakeholder platform organization whose mission is to mobilize action on critical water issues at all levels, including the highest decision-making level, by engaging people in debate and challenging conventional thinking.



The Council focuses on the political dimensions of water security, adaptation and sustainability.



One of the main responsibilities of the council is to hold the water forums every three years.



The event is aimed at mobilizing creativity, innovation, proposing initiative plans, gathering knowledge and information on water and the related issues.



The first World Water Forum, following the creation of the World Water Council, took place in Morocco, on March 21–23, 1997.