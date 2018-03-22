Yemenis fire missile at Saudi oil giant Aramco's HQ in Najran

Yemeni forces have fired a ballistic missile at the Saudi state oil giant Aramco's headquarters in the Persian Gulf country's southwest in retaliation for Riyadh’s fatal campaign against Yemen.

Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported that the Badr 1 short-range ballistic missile was fired at Aramco's premises in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Najran on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Yemeni air defense forces backed by fighters from allied Popular Committees reportedly intercepted and shot down an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force as it was flying in the skies over the northwestern Yemeni province of Sa’ada.

The attacks come in retaliation for the Saudi relentless airstrikes that claimed the lives of thousands of civilians in the impoverished country.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and reinstate former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a staunch ally of the Riyadh regime.

At least 13,600 people have been killed since the onset of the campaign. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a deadly cholera epidemic across Yemen.

Earlier on Thursday, at least 17 civilians, including women and children, were killed or wounded when Saudi warplanes targeted residential areas in Sa’ada.