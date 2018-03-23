Iran, Ireland discuss developing ties

Iran's Ambassador to Ireland Javad Kachuian and Chairman of Ireland Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade Brendan Smith reviewed ways to enhance relations and cooperation.

During the meeting Kachuian and Smith exchanged views on promoting bilateral relations and cooperation especially in economic, trade and parliamentary fields.

They also urged boosting cooperation in information technology, renewable energy, medicine, medical equipment, food and agricultural technology, leasing, aviation equipment and services and providing banking facilities.

Iran and Ireland enjoy high-level parliamentary ties.

Ireland's Senate speaker, heading a delegation, visited Iran last year.