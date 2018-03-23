RSS
0739 GMT March 23, 2018

News ID: 212051
Published: 0444 GMT March 23, 2018

Iranian tourists visiting Russia up 12%

Iranian tourists visiting Russia up 12%

Number of Iranian tourists visiting Russia has increased by 12%, according to the figures released by Russia's tourism organization.

Russia has turned out to be an attracting tourist destination for Iran and Iranians, Canadians and Indians topped the list of foreigners who have been increasingly visiting Russia, IRNA reported.

From among 24.5 million foreign tourists, most tourists were from China and Germany, the report said but did not announce the exact number of Iranian tourists.

The Russian domestic and international tourism industry has experienced 20% growth since 2010. The gross national product of Russia reached 3.4% in 2017.

 

   
Russia
tourists
