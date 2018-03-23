Conference speakers stress unity in Muslim world

Speakers at an international conference in Pakistan’s Islamabad said that the Islamic World needs to unite to meet the challenges stressing that annihilation of terrorism and extremism is need of the time.

The international conference on the promotion of religious tolerance in the light of Seerat of the Holy Prophet was organized by Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, IRNA reported.

Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Lieutenant General (retired) Nasser Khan Janjua on the occasion said that Muslim world need peace. “I was a soldier and know the price of war and the importance of peace,” he said.

He regretted that Muslims have left the path of Quran and moving ahead in a wrong direction. He also said that it is very unfortunate that many Muslim countries are facing chaos and turmoil.

“We have to change our approach and attitude and we have to adopt the path of peace and brotherhood,” said the official and stressed upon the need for Ummah's unity to encounter conspiracies against Islam.

Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that Ummah's unity and promotion of tolerance is a need of the hour, for which everyone must fulfil his responsibility in the establishment of durable peace in the Islamic societies.

He was of the view that religious education of people was indispensable for their enhanced correlation and establishment of peace in society.

Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, expressing his views said that Islam is a religion of peace and there is no space for terrorism and extremism in Islam. He said that Islam gives the lesson of love for the humanity.

“As a Muslim, we have responsibility to play our due role for the betterment and prosperity of society and the entire world,” he said.

He said a wrong narrative is being promoted about Islam in these days and there is need to highlight the enlightened face of the Islam through rejecting all misperceptions about it and adopting a good character to provide right guidance to the people.

The grand mufti said the terrorists are spreading their nefarious designs through using social media and internet as a tool 'so we have to evolve an efficient strategy in view of these threats'.

He added that Muslims have to take strict actions against terrorists who are targeting the Islamic societies. “Muslims have to be united to fight against conspiracies.'

The religious scholar also emphasized the importance of education in the Muslim world.

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Jean-François Cautain expressing his views said that unfortunately in today’s world some leaders are misusing religion. 'Now the world has become a global and we need to work very close to each other.'

Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi said that that Muslims are fighting with each other as part of a conspiracy. He said that Muslims have to shun their differences and unite against a common enemy and added that Islam is a religion of peace and has no room for terrorism.

He lamented upon the situation of Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Yemen adding, 'We have to sit together and find a peaceful solution to the crisis in these countries.'

Speakers from Pakistan, Egypt, Morocco, Kirghizstan and Saudi Arabia also spoke on the occasion.